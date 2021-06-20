Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $22,561.76 and approximately $10.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Netrum has traded 80.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

