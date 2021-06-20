NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

