Neutrino USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.91 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $386.14 million and $11.91 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 385,556,191 coins and its circulating supply is 385,555,618 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

