New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.99.

EDU opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,122,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.