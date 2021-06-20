New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,433,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 996,137 shares of company stock valued at $61,522,591 and have sold 721,572 shares valued at $43,924,861. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

