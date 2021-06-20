New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 211,899 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

