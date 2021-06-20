Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.38. 10,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 841,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.