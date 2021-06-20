News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of News worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 4,584.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after buying an additional 977,494 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NWSA stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.19 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.