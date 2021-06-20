NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 649,868 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

