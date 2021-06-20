Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

