North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.73. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 129,132 shares traded.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01. The firm has a market cap of C$494.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,775. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last ninety days.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

