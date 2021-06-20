Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,403,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $252,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NTRS opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

