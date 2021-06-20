Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Caesars Entertainment worth $253,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $100.06 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

