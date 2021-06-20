Northern Trust Corp Buys 20,638 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Garmin worth $227,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

