Northern Trust Corp Has $247.15 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $247,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

