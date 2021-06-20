Northern Trust Corp Sells 130,635 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,635 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 13.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $213,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

