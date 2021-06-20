Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

