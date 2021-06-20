Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance Sells 2,475 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.