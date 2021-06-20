NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,038. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,982.36 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

