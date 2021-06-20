NuCypher Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.21 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. NuCypher has a market cap of $173.16 million and $12.21 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00731608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00043241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00083243 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,206,919,862 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

