Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74. 9,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

