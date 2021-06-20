nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,987,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

