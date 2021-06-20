Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

