Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083608 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

