Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,048.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $54,048.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.50 or 0.99912150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00034644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002840 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

