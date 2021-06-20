Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $1,049,168.89 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.