Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.