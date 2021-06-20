Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.