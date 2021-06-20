Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Sells $553,577.12 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.