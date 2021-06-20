Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Sells $553,577.12 in Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

