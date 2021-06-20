OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Trading 8.1% Higher

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 16,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

