OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $53,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

