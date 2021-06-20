Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ONCT stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $260.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

