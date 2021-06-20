Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.