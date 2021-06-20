Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. Opthea has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

