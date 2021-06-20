Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORCL. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

