Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

