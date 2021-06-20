Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.