Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Upgraded to “Add” by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

Origin Enterprises stock opened at GBX 3.31 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.77.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.