Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

