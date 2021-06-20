Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,020,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,082 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $256.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

