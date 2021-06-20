Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,020,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,082 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORPH. Cowen lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

