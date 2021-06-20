OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of OrthoPediatrics worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIDS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

