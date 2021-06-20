Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.