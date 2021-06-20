Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 124,437 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after buying an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 502,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

