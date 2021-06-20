Palantir Technologies (PLTR) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Palantir Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palantir Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Palantir Technologies Competitors 2161 11358 21221 607 2.57

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.21%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Palantir Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion -$1.17 billion 133.53 Palantir Technologies Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.10

Palantir Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palantir Technologies rivals beat Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

