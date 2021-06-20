Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

CINF stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $124.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.