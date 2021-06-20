Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.