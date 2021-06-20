Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,788 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

