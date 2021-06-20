Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 111,622 VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of VOXX International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 7.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 73,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 99.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.