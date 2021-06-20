Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,319 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $56.83 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

